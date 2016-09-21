Student group seeking donations for injured Collinsville boy

Students at Collinsville High School are rallying behind a male student injured on school grounds earlier this week. The group, known as KAHOKstrong, has provided the student’s family with $250 for expenses and hopes to be able to furnish more aid through fundraisers at the school this week.
“KAHOKstrong is a student organization that was created a few years ago,” Collinsville Superintendent Robert Green said Wednesday. “We had a couple staff members that were seriously ill, and this organization was created to help those staff members. Since then, they have helped not only staff members but students who were injured or ill or needed a little bit of help.”
Led by Collinsville High School social studies teacher Toni Geisen, KAHOKstrong has been in contact with the student’s family and the group has offered to coordinate a drive to collect cards, notes of support and donations. The group will collect donations Friday at Kahok Stadium during the varsity football game. All money collected by KAHOKstrong helps families in need.
Green said the school had not received an update on the injured boy’s condition on Wednesday. He said the family has asked that the boy’s name not be released.
Todd Duke, a friend of the boy’s family, said in a message to the News-Democrat that the family does not feel comfortable speaking to the media while their son is being treated.
“They want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” Duke said. “At this time, the next 24 to 36 hours are very critical, so it’s just a wait. (There is) not a lot of change from yesterday, just please continue to pray.”
The boy was injured on Monday afternoon when a fall on some stairs at the school led to him suffering what the school has called severe injuries. The Collinsville Police Department is investigating the incident. Green said police have told school officials that what happened was a “tragic accident.”
There has been no interruption to classes at the high school.
“We’re trying to be as normal as possible,” Green said, “but everything is subdued, as you can imagine, at the high school. We hope and pray for the student’s family and for his speedy recovery.”
To help:
Donations or get-well cards and notes for the family of the injured Collinsville student can be sent to:
KAHOKstrong
c/o Toni Geisen
Collinsville High School
2201 S. Morrison
Collinsville, IL 62234
