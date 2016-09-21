One O’Fallon restaurant just closed, and no one knows why

An O’Fallon eatery that featured pizza, pasta, wings and a buffet is closed and it’s not clear why.
The parking lot outside Luna Pizza Pasta Wings at 1411 W. U.S. 50 in O’Fallon was empty Wednesday evening. No one was inside the darkened restaurant and no signs were posted to the building’s door to indicate why the eatery was shuttered.
No one picked up at the restaurant’s phone number, its Facebook page appears to have been deleted and its website is now a portal to nowhere.
Luna opened in December 2015, two months after Schiappa’s restaurant, which had formerly occupied the building, had closed.
Comments