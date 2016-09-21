Police investigating suspicious package at St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights Police officers are investigating a suspicious package found at St. Clair Square Mall, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Police were notified at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday of the package in the parking lot west of Macy’s, the department said.
The area has been cordoned off to traffic only as a precaution until the contents of the package can be identified, police said.
However some people are unable to get to their vehicles as police work.
An Air Force tactical unit is on scene to provide assistance, and police blocked off a section of the parking lot preventing some people from getting to their vehicles.
“Officers are using standard protocols to ensure public safety by closing this area of the parking lot until the package has been examined,” the department said. “The mall is still open for business but we ask that you avoid this area of the parking lot until officers have cleared the scene.”
