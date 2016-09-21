Metro-East News

September 21, 2016 10:17 PM

Emergency crews respond to incident at St. Louis Downtown Airport

News-Democrat

CAHOKIA

Emergency crews were called to St. Louis Downtown Airport late Wednesday, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency posted on its Facebook page around 9 p.m. that there was “an aircraft incident” on the runway. MedStar Ambulance was on the scene evaluating the pilot, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board was called to the scene. The St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Department, Sauget Fire Department and Cahokia Fire Department assisted at the scene.

