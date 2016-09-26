Ben's in Belleville celebrating 40 years

John Conkright talks about the origin of Ben's and its future. The store in downtown Belleville, Illinois, is celebrating four decades of service to metro-east shoppers.
dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body- and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

Editor's Choice Videos