Mother of kidnapped Madison County girl waits to talk to daughter again

Jennifer Derleth, the mother of the Madison County teen who was kidnapped with her newborn son, waits for her daughter to call her once her plane lands in St. Louis. Katherine Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth were rescued in West Virginia after being kidnapped by Katherine's stepfather, Christopher M. Derleth, who was taken into custody.