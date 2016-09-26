Cooler temperatures coming this week to metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east from the Natioinal Weather Service is detailed below:
Monday...Cooler. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. High in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday night...Clear. Low in the 50s. Light wind.
Tuesday...Sunny. High in the mid 70s. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Clear. Low in the lower 50s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny. High around 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low around 50.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High around 70.
Thursday night through saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 50s. High in the mid 70s.
Sunday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s.
