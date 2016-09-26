Shiloh man charged after allegedly firing gunshot near group

A man who allegedly fired a handgun near a group of people early Friday morning was charged with a felony on Saturday, Shiloh police said.
Shiloh Police Department said 46-year-old Kenneth C. Clark was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm after the case was reviewed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Police said they were called to a Shiloh home in the 200 block of South 2nd Street after 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot being fired. No one was hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.
Police said a subject in the home, identified as Clark, had allegedly shot a handgun “in the vicinity of a group of individuals outside his residence.”
Police said the group was trying to retrieve some personal items that belonged to another person in the group. All of the parties had been together at a local bar prior to the incident, police said. Clark was then taken into custody.
Clark’s bail was set at $10,000. Shiloh police said he remained in the county jail on Monday.
