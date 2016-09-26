Police pursuit near County Jail ends with two in custody

A police pursuit that began in St. Louis County ended late Saturday night near the St. Clair County Jail on F Street with two people in custody in connection to a shooting, authorities said.
St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda said officers from the city of Jennings had responded to a call earlier that night in the 8000 block of West Florissant Avenue, where they learned that a person inside a silver sport utility vehicle fired “numerous gunshots” at a 26-year-old man who was walking in the area. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim told police that he recognized the shooter, according to Granda.
Police said they searched an area in North St. Louis County that the suspect was known to frequent, and they found the alleged male shooter with a male accomplice inside a vehicle. Both fled in the vehicle after police tried to initiate a traffic stop, Granda said.
The suspects were later identified by St. Louis County Police as Armond Bell, 26, and Maurion Rich, 26, both of St. Louis, according to online court records.
During the pursuit, police said a handgun was discarded from the vehicle. It was later recovered by police.
The suspects, Bell and Rich, drove to Belleville, where they where they were apprehended on F Street near the St. Clair County Jail, Granda said.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department assisted, but a spokesman confirmed it was not their case.
Bell was charged with several felonies Monday, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Bell’s bail was set at $250,000, cash only, according to online court records.
Rich was charged with felony resisting arrest with his bail set at $50,000, cash only.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments