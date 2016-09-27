Sunny and clear skies ahead in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Sunny. High in the mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the 50s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low near 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High around 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 50s.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High around 70.
Friday night through Sunday...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. High in the lower 70s.
Sunday night and Monday...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 50s. High in the upper 70s.
