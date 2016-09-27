I-64 ramp closures planned near Scott on Wednesday, Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane restrictions and ramp closures along westbound Interstate 64 at Illinois Route 158 near Scott Air Force Base on Wednesday and Thursday, the state agency said.
Weather permitting, the right lane of westbound I-64 and both westbound ramps along the north side of the highway, are scheduled to be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The lane and ramp closures are needed to perform emergency pavement maintenance at the location, IDOT said.
It is anticipated the restrictions and closures will lead to significant traffic delays, IDOT said. Travel times are expected be affected on most roads in the vicinity of the closure. IDOT encouraged motorists to use alternate routes or allow additional travel time in and around Scott Air Force Base.
Comments