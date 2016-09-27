Railroad crossing work will close Illinois 157 for a day

The Illinois Department of Transportation said that weather permitting, Illinois 157 between Illinois 15 and Old St. Louis Road in Centreville, is scheduled to be closed for one day, beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The closure is necessary to allow Norfolk Southern Railway Company to rehabilitate its crossing, IDOT said.
A marked detour is planned to be in place to guide motorists around the closure, the state agency said.
The railway also is scheduled to be working on another crossing in Centreville along Illinois 163 through Wednesday.
