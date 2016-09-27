Granite City man faces burglary charge for Fairview Heights incident

A Granite City man was charged with residential burglary Tuesday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office in connection with a Sunday incident in the 200 block of Lucinda Drive.
Fairview Heights police were called at approximately 5:10 p.m. on a report of a residential burglary in progress. A neighbor provided a description of the subject, telling police a man had entered a residence through a window while carrying a crowbar. The neighbor reported hearing a loud knocking sound at the residence before the burglary. At the time, it appeared the man tried to contact the owner of the residence but left after getting no answer. The neighbor told police that the man returned a short time later with a crowbar and attempted to force the front door open. The neighbor said the man walked to a window around the side of the house and broke it to gain entry.
When officers arrived to the scene, a man was seen running from the residence into some nearby woods. A K-9 officer from the Swansea Police Department was able to track the suspect to a brush pile where he was arrested without incident.
Scott W. Braswell, 43, was charged Tuesday with one count of residential burglary and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer. If convicted, Braswell could be sent to prison to between four and 15 years on the felony charge and up to 364 days in jail on the misdemeanor. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $75,000 bond.
News-Democrat
Comments