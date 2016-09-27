School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Caseyville

Both drivers involved in a crash between an SUV and a school bus were transported to area hospitals after a collision Tuesday night on Illinois 157.
Sgt. Gerard Spratt with the Caseyville Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 157 and Bunkum Road. Spratt said the SUV, a Ford Escape, was traveling south when it ran a red light and crashed into an Illinois Central School Bus, which was making a left turn on to Bunkum Road.
Spratt said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
“The bus was empty,” Spratt said. “There is actually a bus depot down the street and it was going in for the night. There were no children on the bus, just the driver.”
Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Spratt said. The driver of the SUV was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. Spratt did not have identities for the drivers involved.
Southbound traffic on Illinois 157 was stopped for at least 45 minutes, while the crash scene was cleared. Abbott EMS and the French Village Fire Department assisted at the scene, which was cleared around 8 p.m.
Don O'Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments