Mother & daughter team operate Warm N Cozy Quilting in Columbia

Danielle Cyvas (left) and her mother Debbie Chitty operate the Warm N Cozy Quilting business at 235 North Main Street in Columbia. Here they are inputting a program into their computerized longarm industrial sewing machine to sew a pattern onto a customer's quilt.
Tim Vizer
Danielle Cyvas oversees their computerized longarm industrial sewing machine as it automatically sews a pattern onto a customer's quilt.
Danielle Cyvas shows how to program the computerized longarm industrial sewing machine to automatically sew a pattern onto a customer's quilt.
Closeup of the automatic sewing machine following computerized commands as it sews a geometrical pattern onto a customer's quilt.
