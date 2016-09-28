Cahokia airport to receive federal grant for taxiway project

The St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia is in line to receive an $850,000 federal grant to help pay for the first phase of a taxiway rehabilitation.
The money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration and is to be used for safety improvement projects.
“These critical funds will help improve safety for travelers flying in and out of our state,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who announced the grant. “Investing in our airports is key to our state’s economic success, and I will continue working to ensure Illinois communities have access to the federal resources that make air travel safer and more efficient.”
Durbin also announced $8.1 million in other safety grants to seven airports around the state, and an additional $500,000 to evaluate the state’s airport system and to identify airport development needs.
