Animal services clinic scheduled for Saturday in St. Clair County

St. Clair County Animal Services has scheduled a vaccination and registration clinic on Saturday.
People will be able to to have their pets vaccinated for rabies, registered and micro-chipped, the county said. Appointments for spaying and neutering animals also will be scheduled.
The cost is $50, and registration by Friday prior to event is required, the county animal services department said. Payments must be cash, check or money order, and should be payable to St. Clair County Treasurer.
All pets must be leashed or in a pet carrier, and pregnant pets are excluded, the county said. Those who attend must have proof of county residency.
The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Animal Services office at 1250 S. 11th St. in Belleville.
For additional details, call 618-235-0585.
Vaccine fundraiser
The St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates have scheduled a fundraiser to help provide parvo/distemper vaccinations for animals when they come into Animal Services as a stray.
A dog wash is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at All Paws Inn at 900 Lebanon Ave. in Belleville.
All of the money raised by the animal welfare advocates will go toward paying for the vaccines, the group said.
