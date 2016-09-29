Slight chance of rain Thursday in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Partly sunny in the morning...Then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. High around 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low in the upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning...Then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. High around 70. Light wind.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s.
Sunday...Partly sunny. High in the mid 70s.
Sunday night and Monday...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. High in the upper 70s.
Monday night through Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s. High in the upper 70s.
Wednesday...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
Comments