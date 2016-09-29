Scott Air Force Base holds first-ever STEM Day for students

Scott Air Force Base held their first-ever STEM Day for middle school students from area schools. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and the base personnel had many demonstrations on the topics for the eager students. At this station, Mascoutah Middle School student Zach Springer, 13, viewed life-like 3D videos using a Virtual Reality headset as Airman First Class Melanie Marek watched. Other displays included computer networks and cyber-security, using apps to monitor the loading of a C-130 Hercules airplane, drone aircraft, and how technology is used to disarm explosive devices with the use of a remote-controlled robot, plus much more.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Scott Air Force Base held their first-ever STEM Day for middle school students from area schools. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and the base personnel had many demonstrations on the topics for the eager students. At this station, Mascoutah Middle School students learned about drone aircraft. Other displays included computer networks and cyber-security, using apps to monitor the loading of a C-130 Hercules airplane, and how technology is used to disarm explosive devices by the use of a remote-controlled robot, plus much more.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Scott Air Force Base held their first-ever STEM Day for middle school students from area schools. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and the base personnel had many demonstrations on the topics for the eager students. Here, students such as Kylan Montgomery, 14 at far right, from Mascoutah Middle School learn how to use an app to check the loading of a C-130 Hercules aircraft, including overall weight of the cargo and payload and more information. Other displays included drone airplanes, computer networks and cyber-security, and how technology is used to disarm explosive devices with the use of a remote-controlled robot, plus much more.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Scott Air Force Base held their first-ever STEM Day for middle school students from area schools. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and the base personnel had many demonstrations on the topics for the eager students. At this station, Mascoutah Middle School students learned how technology helps to disarm explosive devices with the use of a remote-controlled robot. The one shown costs about $250,000, according to MSgt. Dustin Lambries (left) who talked to students about it and other related topics. Other displays included computer networks and cyber-security, using tablet apps to monitor the loading of a C-130 Hercules airplane, and drone aircraft.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Scott Air Force Base held their first-ever STEM Day for middle school students from area schools. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and the base personnel had many demonstrations on the topics for the eager students. Here, 1st Lt. David DeMerrit (far right) talks with students about computer networks and cyber-security. Other displays included drone airplanes, using a tablet app to oversee the loading of a C-130 Hercules aircraft, and how technology is used to disarm explosive devices with the use of a remote-controlled robot, plus much more.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Scott Air Force Base held their first-ever STEM Day for middle school students from area schools. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and the base personnel had many demonstrations on the topics for the eager students. At this station, Mascoutah Middle School student Daniel Vanderiet, 13, checked out a riot shield and looked at typical Air Force Security Forces weaponry (none of the weapons were real). Other displays included computer networks and cyber-security, using apps to monitor the loading of a C-130 Hercules airplane, drone aircraft, and how technology is used to disarm explosive devices with the use of a remote-controlled robot, plus much more.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com