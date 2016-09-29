Metro-east woman charged after man overdoses on heroin, fentanyl

A 36-year-old Troy woman pleaded not guilty Thursday in circuit court after Monroe County authorities accused her of giving heroin and fentanyl to a man, causing him to overdose and die.
The man, who died more than a month ago, was identified as Jason M. Yaekel, a 32-year-old from Columbia, according to Monroe County Deputy Coroner Bob Hill.
Columbia police arrested Julie N. Goleaner on Tuesday on a charge of drug-induced homicide in connection with Yaekel’s death.
Police Chief Jerald Paul said she turned herself in at the police department without incident. Paul declined to comment on how Goleaner and Yaekel knew each other.
Hill said Yaekel died of acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication after 11 p.m. on Aug. 4. His death was ruled as “accidental” after an investigation. Yaekel was found unresponsive at his home by authorities, prompting an investigation by the coroner’s office, Columbia Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.
An obituary said Yaekel worked at Archview Metal Systems in Columbia and was a member of AFL-CIO Sheet Metal Workers Local 268 in Caseyville.
On Monday, Monroe State’s Attorney Kris Reitz charged Goleaner with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. According to charging documents, Reitz accused Goleaner of “knowingly delivering heroin and fentanyl” to Yaekel, which he injected into his body.
Goleaner has been arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday, according to the circuit clerk’s office.
A court order also said Judge Dennis Doyle denied Goleaner’s request for a bond reduction.
Goleaner remained in the Monroe County jail on Thursday with bail set at $100,000. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Monroe County Courthouse.
According to the circuit clerk’s office, Goleaner had been convicted previously in Monroe County on a drug possession charge in 2010. She was sentenced to two years of probation after the conviction.
