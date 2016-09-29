Whiteside elementary gets taste of Mongolian music

Students from Whiteside Elementary listen to members of Anda Union perform. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Anda Union singer and Mongolian cowboy Biligbaatar performs during their visit to Whiteside Elementary. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Uni with Anda Union performs for students at Whiteside Elementary on Thursday. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Anda Union member Nars plays a horsehead fiddle and sings during a performance at Whiteside Elementary. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Chinggel performs a song on a flute and sings at the same time during a performance for students at Whiteside Elementary. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Anda Union member Urgen raises his bow after finishing a song on the horsehead fiddle. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Students from Whiteside Elementary learn a dance from Anda Union member Saikhannakhaa. Anda Union performs original music influenced by the tribal and musical traditions from Inner and Outer Mongolia. The group performs at McKendree University inside the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The group’s appearance is part of Arts Midwest World Fest, which presents international musical ensembles in week-long residencies to promote cultural diversity. Admission is $5 and free for McKendree University students. This week the band conducted workshops at Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon High School, Okawville Elementary, and Whiteside Elementary in Belleville. See a gallery of photographs at bnd.com.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com