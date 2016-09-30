Rain possible, cloudy day ahead in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High around 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday night...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low in the upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. High around 70. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low in the mid 50s. Light wind.
Sunday...Partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 50s.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 70s.
Monday night through Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s. High in the upper 70s.
Wednesday...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 70s.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 50s.
Thursday...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s.
Comments