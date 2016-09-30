He’s a Super Freak? Rick James lookalike sought in bank holdup

Police are still on the hunt for an Indianapolis bank robber who was disguised as legendary R&B performer Rick James, whose 1980s hits included “Super Freak” and “Give It To Me Baby.”
The robbery happened Sept. 19 at the Indiana Members Credit Union. There were two robbers — one disguised as James and the other who looked like Youngblood Priest from the 1970s movie “Super Fly.
They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to ABC 6 News in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Police are asking the public for help in identifying the robbers, and say the FBI is assisting in the investigation.
The New York Daily News reported that the same perpetrators could be responsible for another Indianapolis bank robbery earlier this month.
In the credit union holdup, police say the suspects, armed with handguns, approached a teller and demanded money.
