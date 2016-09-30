Belleville chamber to hold candidate forum on Oct. 19

The Greater Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidate forum for Oct. 19.
Candidates running for federal, state and county offices have been invited to attend, said chamber Executive Director Wendy Pfeil.
The forum is being organized by the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.
Pfiel said she is still collecting RSVPs from candidates for the event.
The sections of the forum is planned to be divided into races for each of the offices being sought, Pfeil said. There will be questions from a moderator for candidates to answer, she added.
To attend, the candidate forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Belleville West High School at 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West.
