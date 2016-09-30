Looking for something to do this weekend? Start with the letter ‘C’

This weekend is so packed with opportunities to get out of the house, we’ve limited our offerings to those that begin with “C”. There’s more than enough there to keep you busy.
Comics (and more)
The folks at Archon, a fan-run science fiction and fantasy convention, use words like “filking” (it’s not a bad thing, and is kinda-sorta fan-based music inspired by fantasy and science fiction) while planning children’s activities like making Duct Tape Armor and LEGO My Monster.
The annual three-day convention has more than 80 artists, a film festival, costuming, gaming and a whole lot more that my poor not-quite-geeky-enough brain just can’t fathom. Archon’s programs continue starting at 10 a.m. Saturday with “DC Comics on TV” and continue on to costume help and tips on writing main characters. The convention hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gateway Convention Center, while some events are at the Double Tree Hotel in Collinsville. For more information, go to http://archonstl.org/index.html.
Coins
Coin dealers galore will be at the Collinsville Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 1022 Vandalia in Collinsville. Admission and parking are free.
Dealers who specialize in gold coins, silver coins, copper coins and medals, tokens and more will be at the Metro East Coin & Currency Club event, and a club representative says there are items for sale that fit any budget.
The club is also giving away door prizes, including a 1 ounce Silver Eagle coin.
Cahokia Mounds
Hike with history and ecology experts at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The three-mile hike follows trails through grassland, marsh and forest. The experts will share how plants and trees were used by the Mississippian culture that built the mounds.
On Sunday, archaeologists will be at the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center for the annual Artifact Identification Day. From noon to 4 p.m., the experts can tell you if that bit of rock is really bone, or what that chunk of maybe pottery really is.
For more information, call (618) 346-5160 or visit www.cahokiamounds.org.
Commerce at Hunter’s Crossing
The families of a Shiloh subdivision welcome you — and your cash — at their 20th annual Hunter’s Crossing Garage Sale. The legendary sale has more than 100 homes participating this year, and has grown so big that they also have arranged for portable toilets to be on site, as well as an ATM for those running short on cash.
Go to http://hunterscrossingshiloh.com/annual-garage-sale for a list of what the participants are selling – which seems to include everything plus a couple of vanity sinks.
Hunter’s Crossing has several entrances along North Green Mount Road between Lebanon Avenue and East B Street.
Comfort
The annual Walk of Remembrance and Hope starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Hospital outside of the Physician Office Building II. The Anderson Share Group is presenting the event for mothers, fathers and families of those whose child has died before, at or shortly after birth. This year’s event features the unveiling of the Angel of Hope Statue, paid for by parents and community support.
