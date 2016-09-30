Officers gather for funeral of Jesse, St.Clair County K-9

Jason Biggs lowers his head for a scripture reading by Rev. Mark Reyling, pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeburg, who is also Chaplain for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. Biggs' canine companion Jesse, a female German Shepherd, died at the age of 12. She was the first canine dog used by the patrol division at the sheriff's department. After Jesse retired from active duty, she lived with the Biggs family. This first part of the memorial ceremony was held outside the sheriff's department in Belleville. A procession of police cars from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies left the jail for the continuation of services and burial at the East/West K9 Training Grounds.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Biggs' canine companion Jesse, a female German Shepherd, died at the age of 12. She was the first canine dog used in the patrol division at the sheriff's department. After Jesse retired from active duty, she lived with the Biggs family. Here, canine officers from the sheriff's department and other communities walk their dogs to a memorial tribute for Jesse held outside the sheriff's department
Here, other county canine officers walk their dogs back to their vehicles to join a procession of police cars from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies for the continuation of services and burial at the East/West K9 Training Grounds.
A procession of police cars from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies head to the East/West K9 Training Grounds for burial of canine Jesse, who died at age 12.
