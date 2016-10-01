Scattered showers today; slight warmup in days ahead

Here’s the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Cloudy with scattered showers. High around 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 50s. Light wind.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy. High in the lower 70s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Low in the upper 50s. Light wind.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Light wind.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High around 80.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s.
Wednesday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 60s.
Thursday...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High around 70.
