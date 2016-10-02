Top BND videos: New Baden car dealership catches fire

Watch the most popular videos on BND.com this week:
- New Baden car dealership catches fire
Hanover Automotive Sales in New Baden was damaged by an early-morning fire on Sept. 28.
New Baden Fire Chief Matthew Flanagan talked to the BND about the fire and how emergency responders contained it.
- Mother of kidnapped Madison County girl waits to talk to daughter again
Jennifer Derleth, the mother of the Madison County teen who was kidnapped with her newborn son, waited for her daughter to call her once her plane landed in St. Louis.
Katherine Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth were rescued in West Virginia after being kidnapped by Katherine's stepfather, Christopher M. Derleth, who was taken into custody.
- Granite City North High School Steelers memorial statue unveiled
The $21,000 bronze statue is the result of a four-year fundraising effort and a new scholarship is being started for descendants of alumni of the school.
The statue was placed next to the football field at Granite City Senior High School.
- What does Ott’s Tavern owner Terry Davinroy have planned?
Terry Davinroy, the new owner of Ott's Tavern, discusses his future plans and renovations for the building.
By mid-November, he plans to open the bar area of the tavern, including wheelchair access and two new bathrooms.
- Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Keith Lamont Scott shooting
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body- and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 24 after days of mounting public pressure.
Police Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.
Comments