State police to conduct extra patrols in St. Clair, Madison counties

Troopers with Illinois State Police District 11 will conduct several special enforcement efforts in Madison and St. Clair counties during October. Troopers will conduct nighttime enforcement, roadside safety checks, alcohol countermeasure enforcement and occupant restraint enforcement patrols throughout the month.
The nighttime enforcement patrols will pay attention to drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, are not buckled up or driving under the influence.
The roadside safety checks will focus on impaired drivers. State police encourage people to designate drivers, keep their alcohol consumption within legal limits or opt to not drive after drinking.
The alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols will allow troopers to target an area with saturation points that focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation of alcohol and other drugs.
Occupant restraint enforcement patrols will have officers saturating an area in an effort to detect traffic violations and compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all passengers in the front and back seats to wear seat belts.
The patrols are paid for by the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Traffic Safety.
