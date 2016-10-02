Police capture juvenile suspected in Lebanon home invasion

Lebanon Police have taken into custody a person of interest involved in a home invasion that occurred Sunday.
Patrol officer Kevin Harris said that the incident took place at 203 N. Fritz St., and that no one was injured.
Afterward, police received a tip about a vehicle involved with the suspect, a juvenile who was apprehended in a traffic stop near U.S. 50 and Belleville Street in Lebanon.
The matter is pending review by the state’s attorney, Harris said.
He could not provide more information Sunday evening.
