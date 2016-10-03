Cloudy days ahead, rain in the forecast for metro-east

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High around 80. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s.
Thursday...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 80s.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 70.
Friday night...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low around 50.
Saturday...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 60s.
Saturday night and Sunday...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. High in the upper 60s.
