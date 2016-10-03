You can watch local candidates for Congress debate the issues

A debate between candidates for the 12th Congressional District seat will be held Oct. 27 at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
The 7 p.m. event will be in the auditorium at 2600 W. Main St.
The candidates are incumbent Mike Bost, a Murphysboro Republican, and challengers C.J. Baricevic, a Belleville Democrat and the Green Party’s Paula Bradshaw of Carbondale.
Free tickets will be available in advance of the event. Only people with advance tickets can attend.
You can get your tickets beginning Monday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the BND lobby at 120 S. Illinois St. or in the Lindenwood Main Office. Nearly 800 tickets will be available for the public. Each candidate will also get several dozen tickets to distribute to supporters.
Tickets will not be available at the door.
The debate is sponsored by the Belleville News-Demorat and bnd.com, Lindenwood University-Belleville, WSIU radio and television at the University of Southern Illinois Carbondale, and the Southern Illinoisan newspaper in Carbondale.
Journalists from the BND, WSIU and the Southern Illinoisan will serve on the three-person panel asking questions of the candidates. The moderator will be Jak Tichenor of WSIU.
