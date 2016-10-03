Madison County sheriff recovering from double bypass surgery

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin is expected to recover after undergoing double bypass surgery last week.
The sheriff announced Monday that he underwent double bypass heart surgery at Missouri Baptist Hospital due to blockage in his arteries.
“This decision was made proactively to prevent issues in the future, and my doctor has assured me many times that my heart is strong and my health is good,” Lakin said in a message posted on social media. “This surgery will ensure that continues to be the case going forward.”
Lakin, 56, was elected sheriff in 2014 after defeating former Sheriff Bob Hertz, his former boss, in the Democratic primary. He had previously served as chief of police in Glen Carbon after rising to the rank of major in the Madison County Sheriff’s Department under Hertz.
Maj. Jeff Connor confirmed Lakin is in good condition, but will be out of the office for a few weeks, during which time Connor will be running the sheriff’s department operations.
In the meantime, Lakin has now been released from the hospital and is back home.
“While surgery is never an easy or fun task, I am resting comfortably at home and will continue to do so for the next few weeks,” Lakin said. “Thank you all for your support and I look forward to serving you as your sheriff better, and longer, than ever.”
