More alleged scary clown reports investigated by metro-east police

In the midst of creepy clown sightings and hoaxes being reported across the country, one metro-east police department said it recently received a call of a person running around wearing what appeared to be a clown mask, while another agency said Monday that threats were made online to area schools in relation to the clown craze.
The alleged sighting report came in around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the O’Fallon Police Department, according to Capt. James Cavins. Police said a resident from Castle Acres, a mobile home park, reported that a person wearing an “alleged clown mask” ran into the mobile home park from the area near Aldi. Cavins said police did not find anyone matching the description, and that no other reports have been received since then.
However, chatter on social media have also indicated that so-called “scary clowns” have been spotted in and around O’Fallon neighborhoods.
Similar reports were taken last month in Granite City when police there said they’ve received between five and eight reports of clowns being spotted in the city. But police later said that they suspected the clowns were youths who didn’t mean to hurt anyone.
Regardless, Granite City police were among police agencies around the country that have encouraged caution amid reports in a number of states of people dressed like clowns and acting suspiciously.
Meanwhile, the Belleville Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday that it had received “numerous” calls of people concerned about online social media threats in relation to the clown craze. Police said the threats were targeted at Belleville schools, but police did not identify which schools were targeted specifically.
“We are aware of online threats targeting Belleville Schools and have been in contact with the school’s administration,” the post read. “The Belleville Police Department is taking these threats seriously and will have an increased police presence at the schools. We ask the public to contact the Belleville Police Department if they see anything suspicious or if any direct threats are made.”
O’Fallon Township High School Superintendent Darcy Benway said Monday that while the school hasn’t received any reports of clown sightings, security will remain “at the highest level.”
“There has been recent information in the news about reported clown sightings and threats against schools. These reports have gained interest on social media and may be a topic of conversation being discussed among student(s). OTHS has received no reports of any threat against its school buildings or inhabitants,” Benway wrote in an email to parents.
“As always, the safety of students and staff are our top priority. OTHS keeps buildings secure at all times and restricts public access to interior areas of the schools while classes are in session. In addition, student parking lots are monitored before and after school to provide security for our students who drive to campus. OTHS will continue to be diligent in following all safety protocols.”
One school district in the St. Louis area reported over the weekend that it received a social media threat against several of its schools. Hazelwood School District said on Sunday the threat appeared to be connected to the “national craze of creepy clown hoaxes and sightings.”
The school district, one of the largest in St. Louis County, said it informed parents and staff of the “social media hoax” through phone calls and emails, and it said it was working with local police to investigate the threat.
“We will have extra police, and an increase of adult presence as an added precaution in our buildings,” Superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart wrote on the district’s Facebook page. “We must take all threats seriously, and will always take the steps necessary to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.”
