Douglas students work on their Mutt-i-grees

Seven, a 9-month-old shepherd mix, listens as Gabriela Patterson reads a story. Patterson and other Douglas elementary fourth grade students visited the Belleville Area Humane Society on Monday as part of the Mutt-i-grees program sponsored by Purina. The program teaches social and emotional learning, and human-animal interaction. The students also learn about the needs of shelter pets. Seven is available for adoption through the Belleville Area Humane Society, for more information visit bahspets.org
Lana, a shepherd mix, listens as Chistian Hicks reads. Douglas elementary fourth grade students visited the Belleville Area Humane Society on Monday as part of the Mutt-i-grees program sponsored by Purina. The program teaches social and emotional learning, and human-animal interaction. The students also learn about the needs of shelter pets. Lana is described as a intelligent, active dog and would be good in a single pet home. Lana is available for adoption through the Belleville Area Humane Society, for more information visit bahspets.org
