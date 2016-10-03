He was stopped for a suspended license. Then it got far, far worse.

A traffic stop by a Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Saturday led to a methamphetamine arrest.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Raymond A. Rush, 46, was stopped on suspicion of driving with a revoked driver’s license in Cottage Hills. After he was arrested, police reported finding more than $5,000 worth of meth in Rush’s possession.
Rush was formally charged Monday with felony meth trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver meth. His bond was set at $150,000. He is being held in the Madison County Jail. If convicted of the Class X felony, Rush faces up to 30 years in prison.
According to Madison County Circuit Clerk records, Rush was free on bond in two previous felony cases this year. He was charged with possession of less than five grams of meth on June 21. On Aug. 1, he was arrested for driving on a revoked license. Both of those cases are pending.
