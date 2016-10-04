Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday; chance of storms later this week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Thursday...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s.
Friday...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 70s.
Friday night...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low around 50.
Saturday and Saturday night...Cooler. Mostly clear. High in the mid 60s. Low in the upper 40s.
Sunday...Sunny. High in the upper 60s.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low around 50.
Columbus day...Partly cloudy. High around 70.
