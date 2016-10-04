Metro-East News
Student of the week uses his talents to help his fellow classmates
Belleville News-Democrat student of the week, Granite City High School senior Austin Padgett, talks about being a peer tutor at the Southern Illinois high school. The metro-east teenager helps classmates and younger students in a variety of school subjects including Spanish, math, and English. Padgett carries a grade point average of 5.79 on a 5 point GPA scale at the southwestern Illinois school.Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com