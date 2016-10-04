Student of the week uses his talents to help his fellow classmates

Belleville News-Democrat student of the week, Granite City High School senior Austin Padgett, talks about being a peer tutor at the Southern Illinois high school. The metro-east teenager helps classmates and younger students in a variety of school subjects including Spanish, math, and English. Padgett carries a grade point average of 5.79 on a 5 point GPA scale at the southwestern Illinois school.
Car crash on Main Street in Belleville

No one was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash at 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Main and Fifth streets in Belleville. The vehicle crashed into a street pole after failing to navigate a turn on a wet road. Two women inside the vehicle were treated at the scene and left by private vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.

Sex offender officiating Smithton school sports is charged

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson talks about the arrest of Dennis Cotton on a sex offender registry violation. Cotton allegedly failed to report that he was officiating youth sporting events including baseball and basketball games for the Smithton elementary school. In 2003 he was convicted of molesting a 15-year-old in Arizona.

Cahokia School Superintendent Art Ryan

Art Ryan, superintendent of Cahokia School District 187, breaks down spending requirements of the Title I federal funds. Depending on the amount of Title I funding a school district receives, Ryan said, the district may have to pay up to 20 percent of the funding for staff development, which can include teacher meetings or presentations by speakers.

