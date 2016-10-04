Gun displayed on Interstate 255, witness leads cops to two women

After a gun was displayed on Interstate 255 Tuesday afternoon, police said a witness followed the car and led police to a house in Washington Park.
Two young women were arrested by Illinois State Police Tuesday afternoon at 1244 N. 49th St. in Washington Park. Two BB gun pistols were found in a white Toyota Corolla.
Police about 2 p.m. Tuesday were questioning the two young women in the street. They searched the car and found two BB pistols, which officers test-fired.
Officers said the two women were being arrested by Illinois State Police. Six officers in six squad cars responded to the residential area off Bunkum Road in Washington Park. A state trooper, a U.S. marshal and officers from East St. Louis responded.
Police said the witness saw a gun displayed, followed the suspects and told police where to find them. There was no indication the pistols were fired by the suspects.
Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said the call reporting the incident came in to the police department at 1 p.m..
“The caller, who was following the vehicle, described its as a white passenger vehicle with tinted windows,” Tomlinson said. “The dispatcher said someone in the car was displaying a handgun on Interstate 255. The caller followed the vehicle to East St. Louis where it went down St. Clair Avenue near where Big Mama’s Restaurant is located.”
A U.S. marshal spotted the vehicle again on 49th Street, Tomlinson said. The driver pulled into a driveway at a home in the area. “East St. Louis Police and the marshal got two females out of the vehicle,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said the guns appeared to be BB guns. He said said ISP is handling the investigation.
