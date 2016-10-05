National Night Out in O'Fallon

Members of law enforcement, fire, and other emergency agencies gather together for family night in O'Fallon on Tuesday
Car crash on Main Street in Belleville

No one was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash at 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Main and Fifth streets in Belleville. The vehicle crashed into a street pole after failing to navigate a turn on a wet road. Two women inside the vehicle were treated at the scene and left by private vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.

Sex offender officiating Smithton school sports is charged

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson talks about the arrest of Dennis Cotton on a sex offender registry violation. Cotton allegedly failed to report that he was officiating youth sporting events including baseball and basketball games for the Smithton elementary school. In 2003 he was convicted of molesting a 15-year-old in Arizona.

New Baden car business catches fire

New Baden Fire Chief Matt Flanagan said firefighters contained a fire at Hanover Automotive Sales early Wednesday morning. Police, ambulances and fire crews were on hand at the scene of the blaze. The business used to be Kehrer Chevrolet but is now a used-car dealership.

