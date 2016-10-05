National Night Out in O'Fallon

The World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw shows off his strength and power during the 2016 America's Strongest Man competition Saturday at Hollywood Casino in St. Louis. Shaw lifts a 240-pound circus dumbbell, does a Conan's Wheel with a motorcycle, pulls two trucks and deadlifts a car.
Gertrude Buescher, of Belleville, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Busch Stadium by throwing out a ceremonial first pitch to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Bowman, who then signed her jersey. Buescher, who turns 100 on Sunday, was accompanied by 56 family members, including six children.
No one was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash at 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Main and Fifth streets in Belleville. The vehicle crashed into a street pole after failing to navigate a turn on a wet road. Two women inside the vehicle were treated at the scene and left by private vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
The St. John Bosco Children's Center cares for children between the ages of 6 and 13 in a “long-term treatment program” with an emphasis on trauma therapy. It is one of the only centers in Southern Illinois that works with children who have been abused or neglected.
Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson talks about the arrest of Dennis Cotton on a sex offender registry violation. Cotton allegedly failed to report that he was officiating youth sporting events including baseball and basketball games for the Smithton elementary school. In 2003 he was convicted of molesting a 15-year-old in Arizona.
New Baden Fire Chief Matt Flanagan said firefighters contained a fire at Hanover Automotive Sales early Wednesday morning. Police, ambulances and fire crews were on hand at the scene of the blaze. The business used to be Kehrer Chevrolet but is now a used-car dealership.
Drivers of both vehicles were injured on Tuesday night in a SUV-school bus crash at the intersection of Illinois 157 and Bunkum Road in Caseyville. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, which happened around 7:15 p.m.
Morgan Murphy, 13, will make her professional acting debut by being “murdered” in nine performances of “Macbeth” at St. Louis’ Ivory Theater. Morgan is a student at Central Junior High School in Belleville.