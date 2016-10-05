Chance of rain, storms Wednesday in metro-east

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Friday...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday night...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Low around 50.
Saturday...Sunny. High in the mid 60s.
Saturday night...Clear. Low in the upper 40s.
Sunday and Sunday night...Mostly clear. High around 70. Low in the lower 50s.
Columbus Day through Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Low in the mid 50s.
