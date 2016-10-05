Olive Oil shop to open in downtown Belleville

Food nerds rejoice: A shop devoted to extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars is coming to downtown Belleville.
Tim and Julie Meeks, owners of Olive Oil Marketplace at 108 W. 3rd St. in Alton, are opening their second location at 18 E. Main St. in Belleville.
Build-out work is already underway in the building, which previously housed Local Lucy’s.
Local Lucy’s moved last month to 310 E. Main St.
Tim Meeks said Wednesday that some Olive Oil Marketplace products were offered for sale when Local Lucy’s occupied 18 E. Main St., and it was interacting with the folks who frequent downtown Belleville that helped drive the decision to open up shop in town.
“The amount of interaction Belleville has with its community and the (Public Square) is amazing,” Meeks said. “Belleville is a happening place. We want to be a part of that.”
In addition to dozens of olive oils and vinegars, Meeks also sells marinades, spices and seasonings, gourmet foods, coffees and teas.
Meeks said he’s projecting a Nov. 1 opening of the Belleville location.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
