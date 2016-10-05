Belleville man admits to playing role in co-worker’s death

A Belleville man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death of a Collinsville man last December.
George T. Tillman, 32, admitted to playing a role in the Dec. 17, 2015, death of Roderick L. Taylor, 45. The Illinois State Police said Taylor had been shot multiple times at the home of Ashly S. Bonner, 27, located in the 2600 block of Logan in Granite City.
Tillman was captured after a pursuit with a Brooklyn Police Department officer that evening. Police said Tillman fled as the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Illinois Route 3 in St. Clair County. The 2006 maroon Cadillac that Tillman was driving crashed near a roundabout at St. Clair Avenue and Collinsville Road in East St. Louis. Tillman was taken to an area hospital after the crash and his vehicle was towed. Police found Taylor’s body in the truck of the car as police took inventory of the vehicle.
A police investigation showed that Tillman and Bonner lured Taylor to Bonner’s home in an attempt to rob him. Police said Taylor was shot by Tillman during the robbery and was hit several times in the head with a VCR and a frying pan. After the struggle, Taylor was put in the truck of the vehicle. Police believe Taylor was still alive when he was placed in the trunk. Police said Taylor, Tillman and Bonner knew each other and worked at the same company.
Bonner also has been charged with murder in connection with Taylor’s death. According to Madison County Circuit Clerk records, Bonner is scheduled to have a jury trial on Oct. 11. Bonner and Tillman are both being held in the Madison County Jail.
Tillman faces between 20 and 60 years in prison at sentencing. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said his office will seek a sentence of 40 years. Tillman will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence, which will be decided by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.
The sentencing date will be set after a pre-sentence investigation is finished. That investigation usually takes between four and six weeks.
