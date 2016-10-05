Belleville city truck stolen from Mount Hope Cemetery, recovered

A City of Belleville-owned truck was stolen Wednesday from Mount Hope Cemetery, but was recovered later in the day.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert said the truck was a older pickup truck that is stationed at the cemetery. He said the city keeps the oldest trucks in its fleet to do maintenance and lawn work at the cemetery. Eckert said he believes whoever took the truck “punched the ignition” to take it from the grounds. Eckert said the truck was found near the cemetery. He said the truck was not damaged other than what happened to its ignition. Eckert said some weed eaters were also taken from the truck. He was unsure if those had been recovered.
Eckert said there had been no arrests made in connection with the incident. Eckert said he expected to be updated on the incident on Thursday by the Belleville Police Department.
News-Democrat
Comments