High may reach 86 in metro-east; sunny skies ahead

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Friday...Cooler. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. High around 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday night...Cooler. Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday...Sunny. High in the upper 60s. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday night...Clear. Low around 50.
Sunday...Sunny. High in the lower 70s.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 50s.
Columbus day through Wednesday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Low in the mid 50s.
Comments