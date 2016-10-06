Has Hurricane Matthew canceled your vacation?

Many flights to Florida were canceled early Thursday morning as Hurricane Matthew makes its way toward the state.
Allegiant, an airline that has flights to and from Orlando, Fla. through MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, issued a travel alert canceling several of its flights that were supposed to take place Thursday and Friday. MidAmerica Airport has flights that travel to Orlando Sanford International Airport, which is located in Sanford, Fla.
“The Allegiant operations team is closely tracking Hurricane Matthew, as well as the local weather systems throughout Florida,” Allegiant said in a statement. “The most recent storm developments have resulted in the cancellation of the following flights for Thursday, October 6, 2016 and Friday, October 7, 2016. Flights listed below will not be rescheduled. Affected passengers will be contacted directly via email with additional information by the Allegiant Customer Care Team.”
Flight 660 from Orlando/Sanford, Fla. to Belleville and Flight 661 from Belleville to Orlando/Sanford, Fla. were among the list of cancellations. Both of those flights were scheduled for Thursday.
Allegiant flights to and from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. were also canceled on Thursday.
Due to Hurricane Matthew changes to our scheduled flights to and from FL beginning tomorrow Thur, October 6 details https://t.co/NthBtHmurC— MidAmerica Airport (@MAAirport) October 6, 2016
