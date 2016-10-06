Metro-east woman helps man. He returns the favor by stealing her car.

Madison County authorities are investigating after a woman reported that an armed man stole her car in the 5400 block of Chain of Rocks Road, near Illinois 157.
Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s car, a Buick sedan with temporary Illinois tags, was reported stolen from the woman’s home at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Dixon said some rings were also reported stolen.
No one was injured as a result.
Authorities believe the man was carrying a handgun. The sheriff’s office described the person they’re looking for as a young black male, about 5-foot-6, wearing a white hat and blue jeans.
The woman told police that she met the man on Wednesday and gave him a ride. Police said she also loaned him some money. The man allegedly returned to the woman’s home the next day and took her car.
No arrests have been made in connection to the theft.
Comments