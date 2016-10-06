Chicago-style food joint closes

Customers craving Chicago-style dogs, sausages and beef are going hungry: Tasty’s Chicago Grill is closed.
The restaurant at 4421 W. Main St. in Belleville recently went dark after seven months in business, and it’s not clear why.
No signs are posted to the doors or windows and a phone number listed for the restaurant doesn’t work.
Mike Naser and his cousin Jamal Naser, who opened the restaurant in March, also operate locations in Decatur and Peoria. Neither man could be reached for comment.
Eaters were eager to dig in once they learned Tasty’s was opening in Belleville. The eight-month renovation of the building, which had previously been an Arby’s, lasted longer than the restaurant’s time in business.
Comments