Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ after bank robbery

Belleville police are still looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a bank on Green Mount Commons Drive.
In an effort to find the suspect, police released surveillance images Thursday of a “person of interest” whom they are looking to question in connection to the PNC Bank robbery on Sept. 21 at 2500 Green Mount Commons Drive.
Police had said last month that a male suspect went into PNC Bank armed with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen allegedly fleeing the scene in an older model, dark maroon car, which was identified as a Chevrolet Caprice.
Police said the suspect was wearing “a Halloween-style mask” to hide his face when he got inside the bank. A police captain said last month that the man had “displayed a handgun.”
Several officers responded to the bank at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 for a report of an armed robbery.
The suspect police are looking for was described as a black male, believed to be in his 30s to 40s. Police said the suspect had a “stocky build” and may be 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall.
Master Sgt. Rob Thomason said surveillance images showed a “person of interest” wearing a “Callaway” brand baseball-style hat and what appeared to be a fanny pack around his waist. The police are looking to identify the man shown in the photos.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Belleville Police Department Investigations Bureau at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
