Mother finds intruder in home covering son’s mouth, police say

A 40-year-old Belleville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly was found by a mother covering the mouth of her son inside their Cahokia home on Tuesday.
Dwayne Becker Jr. of the 2,000 block of Godfrey in Belleville, was charged on Thursday by St. Clair County State’s Attorney with home invasion, residential burglary, felony criminal trespass and unlawful restraint.
The bond for Becker is set at $100,000. He is currently being held in a Cahokia jail cell. Cahokia Assistant Police Chief Dennis Plew said Becker is expected to be taken to St. Clair County Jail.
The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lazercheff. Plew said the mother of an 8-year-old boy got him off of the bus and took him home.
“She went into the back of her house and started vacuuming. When she came back to the front of the house, she found the suspect with his hands over the boy’s mouth. She did not give the suspect permission to come into her home and she didn’t know him,” Plew said. “She started screaming at him and she threw something at him. She didn’t remember what it was that she threw at him, but the suspect fled from the home.”
Cahokia police officers were in the area and were able to catch the suspect through a description provided by mother, Plew said.
A door to the home was left unlocked, according to police.
